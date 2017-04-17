American sports fans like to think they hate their most heated rivals but they have nothing on Europeans. When was the last time you heard about American fans throwing dead rodents the opposing team?

FC Copenhagen and Brondby IF squared off in an important Danish Superliga fixture on Monday. Not only are the two clubs separated by just eight miles, they’re first and second in the Superliga table. So you’d expect things to get pretty heated, but heated enough that fans started throwing dead rats on the field?

The rodent tossing happened as Copenhagen’s Ludwig Augustinsson lined up to take a corner late in the match, which means the fans held onto the rats for the better part of two hours.

Alabama-Auburn has nothing on the Copenhagen-Brondby derby.