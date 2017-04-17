Extra Mustard

This trailer combines "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" and "The Fate of the Furious"

Jimmy Traina
The Fate of the Furious, the eighth movie in the Fast and the Furious franchise, set a global weekend this past weekend, taking in an estimated $532.5 million.

Could the ninth installment feature Jerry Seinfeld? Highly unlikely, not that there's anything wrong with that. But we can imagine it would look like if Jerry joined Vin Diesel and The Rock on the big screen thanks to the folks at "Funny or Die."

The site spliced together clips from Seinfeld's popular Internet show, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, with scenes from the Fast and the Furious to make a trailer that may not be real, but certainly is spectacular. According to the plot, a very aggressive Seinfeld lures Dom and his crew back into the game and yada, yada, yads, the next thing you know they're driving fast and furious. The result: Comedians in Cars Driving Fast and Furiously.

Amazingly, Jerry seems like the master of his domain and a natural fit for the franchise.

 

