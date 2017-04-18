Extra Mustard

Only watch this video if you want to see an MMA fighter’s arm snap in two

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Against my better judgment, I just watched a video of an MMA fighter get his arm broken in half. Even worse, I had my headphones in. 

It happened at the ADCC West Coast trials in Anaheim on Saturday. The guy getting his arm snapped is Dimitri Salem; the guy doing the snapping is Ethan Crelinsten.

Salem was locked up in a kimura hold but refused to tap out. Crelinsten kept applying pressure and eventually Salem’s arm just broke in two. The sight of it is bad enough but the sound of the bone snapping is so, so much worse.

Before you watch the video, understand that this is the reaction the ref had after seeing what happened.

If you dare, here’s the video. 

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Absolutely brutal submission. Not for the faint of heart. @ethancrelinsten

A post shared by FloGrappling (@flograppling) on

Here’s a heartwarming story about a cat to cleanse your palate.

