Extra Mustard

Watch: Tennis match interrupted by noises believed to be loud sex

0:38 | Extra Mustard
Jim Harbaugh becomes latest sports figure to have baby named after him
SI Wire
19 minutes ago

Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger faced off in a ATP Challenger Tour match before odd noises were heard at James T. Driscoll Stadium.

The reaction by everyone on the court is priceless. It's exactly what they think it is.

“I don’t know how to put this, folks, but somebody’s phone going off in the stands,” the broadcast announcer said.

“And it was an adult video,” he adds after a pause.

You make the call

The announcer later tweeted about the noise and shared that it may have not been recorded sounds.

Tiafoe won in straight sets. There were also winners elsewhere.

[h/t/ Slate]

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters