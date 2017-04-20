Extra Mustard

Ask Jimmy: Best episode of Curb and Seinfeld, Howard Stern's possible replacement and more

Jimmy Traina
3 hours ago

Every day, Jimmy Traina commutes to and from his home in Long Island to the Sports Illustrated office in downtown Manhattan. Sometimes there are delays and Jimmy answers reader questions on Twitter. We call it "Ask Jimmy." 

Favorite episode of Seinfeld and favorite episode of Curb?​
@TheAwesomeator

Jimmy: Seinfeld - The Dinner Party. Curb - Trick or Treat.

If you could swap bodies for a day: would you pick Jerry Seinfeld, the Rock or Gisele Bundchen? Why?
-@bdkld5

Jimmy: Great question. Gotta go with The Rock. The man does it all.

Which current Yankee is the best interview?
-@str8edgeracer (C.J. Wilson)

Jimmy: The Yankees never have good interviews. No personality allowed in the Bronx!

Least favorite and most favorite Pa Pinstripe home run call?
-@NYCJessa

Jimmy: Great question. Favorite is Matt Holliday because he sings. Least favorite is Headley.​

Your thoughts on a FNL spinoff?
-@PhillyGiles

Jimmy: Would love to see it but only if they had the ENTIRE cast

How about Saracen leaves his love of art behind to return to coach Dillon with Julie by his side? Riggins aids a a drunken assistant?
-@PhillyGiles

Jimmy: Need more than a cameo by Coach and Tami.

Did you catch the ending of raw? The ring collapsing gimmick is always a great show closer.​ thing.
-@TheFeenMachine_

Jimmy: Eh. I can't get into Braun Strowman at all.

Does Howard [Stern] retire when contract is up?

@DPhetzel

Jimmy: Yes. But only because of age.

Think the Sixers can be relevant in 2 years?

-@tja0881

Jimmy: If they can get healthy, yes.

Theory that Kimmel replaces Howard after he retires. Thoughts?

-@JimmyP313

Jimmy: Don't see it happening but who knows.

Would Francesa's ego ever allow him to go to Sirius w Dog, even for a show once or twice a week? Such a better listen with him.
-@VicenzosHouse

Jimmy: Yes. I think there's a good possibility of that. Or them doing a weekly TV

How much is a monthly LIRR pass? Also, How many times during that time does the LIRR get "delayed." Just seeing if you get your $ worth!
@NYC_Cowsheep

Jimmy: $300. Delayed 2-4 times a week.

Who is your most irrelevant NFL and MLB teams (not most disliked)?
-@potterpotter100

Jimmy: Jaguars and Padres

 

 

