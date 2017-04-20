Ronda Rousey engaged to boyfriend Travis Browne

These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Ronda Rousey is tying the knot, TMZ reports: she and UFC fighter boyfriend Travis Browne are engaged.

The proposal went down in New Zealand under a waterfall, and the couple, who have been dating since 2015, are taking the next step. No date has been set. Photos revealed a pretty fancy-looking ring. Rousey said the wedding might be “soon.”

Rousey and Browne spoke to a cameraman and delivered the news.

Rousey has not fought since losing to Amanda Nunes in December. Browne has lost his last three fights in the heavyweight division.

Congrats to the couple.