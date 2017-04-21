There was a touching moment of silence ahead of a match between Independiente Santa Fe and Santos FC Copa Libertadores on Wednesday in Bogota, Colombia, as Santa Fe planned to pay tribute to late Santos player Alexandre de Carvalho Kaneko, who died this week at age 70.

It was a beautiful moment, except for one thing—the club instead honored Santos striker Ricardo Oliveira.

Oliveira is alive and played in the match. In fact, he was standing on the field while the entire stadium stayed silent to honor his memory.

The game was a 0–0 draw.

