These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

The 23-year-old Ben Ketola recently set a new world record for fastest 12 strikes rolled by accomplishing the feat in just 86.9 seconds.

Ketola drew inspiration for his attempt from a 2015 YouTube video by pro bowler Tom Dougherty, who hit 12 strikes over 12 lanes in 1:50.99.

This dude is the Rick Barry of bowling with that bananas underhand form. Someone at Nintendo needs to upgrade Wii Sports to include that technique.