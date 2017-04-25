Extra Mustard

How Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson became a superstar
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The biggest thing online over the past couple of days has been something called FaceApp, an app that uses fancy computer science to flawlessly alter photos. You can make a person look older, younger, give them a smile or even change their gender. The opportunity for trolling is obvious, which is why we dreamed up the 10 most disrespectful things you can do to sports figures with the app. 

​Kobe Bryant’s last game

Derek Jeter’s last game

Bill Belichick as a child

Cheer up, Tebow

Pull it together, Brady

​Jose Bautista gleefully takes a punch

Infant Brock Lesnar

Gray fox Cristiano Ronaldo

Young Connor McDavid looks the same

Smiling Jordan

