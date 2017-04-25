These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

SI Kids reporter Max Bonnstetter continues to make the rounds and impress people everywhere he goes and on Monday, he appeared on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" to interview Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Of course, Bonnstetter got national attention when he asked South Carolina head coach Frank Martin about defense after the Gamecocks held Baylor to 50 points in their Regional Semifinal NCAA tournament game en route to the school's first appearance in the Final Four.

During Bonnstetter's appearance on the Tonight Show, he asked Bryant several questions, including what was it like having a giant paycheck at such a young age.

Before Bryant could answer, Bonnstetter quipped, "I don't get paid."

"It was awesome. There are worse problems to have. It was pretty cool, yeah," Bryant said.

Bryant said the toughest player that guarded him was Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen when Bonnstetter asked him about the player he saw in his nightmares.

"I see Shaquille O'Neal's Lip Sync battle in my nightmares. That will scare anyone," Bryant says.