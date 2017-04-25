Extra Mustard

SI Kids reporter interviews Kobe Bryant on Tonight Show

1:33 | More Sports
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
Extra Mustard
21 minutes ago

SI Kids reporter Max Bonnstetter continues to make the rounds and impress people everywhere he goes and on Monday, he appeared on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" to interview Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Of course, Bonnstetter got national attention when he asked South Carolina head coach Frank Martin about defense after the Gamecocks held Baylor to 50 points in their Regional Semifinal NCAA tournament game en route to the school's first appearance in the Final Four.

During Bonnstetter's appearance on the Tonight Show, he asked Bryant several questions, including what was it like having a giant paycheck at such a young age.

 

Before Bryant could answer, Bonnstetter quipped, "I don't get paid."

"It was awesome. There are worse problems to have. It was pretty cool, yeah," Bryant said.

Bryant said the toughest player that guarded him was Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen when Bonnstetter asked him about the player he saw in his nightmares.

"I see Shaquille O'Neal's Lip Sync battle in my nightmares. That will scare anyone," Bryant says.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters