The hottest Raiders take I’ve read in a long time came from—of all people—Tom Hanks.

Hanks, a Northern California native, is apparently a big Raiders fan. (He wrote a long letter to the family of Ken Stabler after the legendary Raiders quarterback died.) Speaking at a San Francisco fundraiser this week, Hanks lamented the loss of the Raiders in a rant the San Francisco Chronicle said he delivered with “the same Hanks vocal tone/rage level he used when losing Wilson the volleyball in Cast Away.”

“When the Raiders leave, I am going on an NFL moratorium for two years,” Hanks said. “You cannot take the Silver and Black, put them in an air-conditioned dome in the desert, make them play on artificial turf within a stone’s throw of the fountains of Caesar’s Palace, and call them the Raiders.”

Hanks isn’t just sorry that Oakland is losing its team, he’s also upset that Las Vegas residents are on the hook for 40% of the stadium’s cost and railed against the scam of publicly financed stadiums.

“Here’s the thing I don’t quite understand. And I’m not trying to—this isn’t one of the (many) causes I’m fighting for,” Hanks added. “I’m just thinking as a fan: It’s a billion-dollar industry, they have billion-dollar TV contracts. All the owners are billionaires. And yet when they want to build a stadium they’re going to use for 10 weeks out of the year, they expect the city taxpayers to buy the building.”

If we start a petition to make Tom Hanks the commissioner of the NFL, who says no?

[via Sportress of Blogitude]