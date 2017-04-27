Extra Mustard

Papa John resigns from Louisville athletics board

31 minutes ago

Pizza mogul ‘Papa’ John Schnatter resigned from his spot on Louisville’s Athletics Association Board on Thursday.

Schnatter is a major booster at Louisville, where the football stadium is named after his titular pizza franchise and he is on the board of trustees.

He’s been in somewhat of a spat with the athletic department and A.D. Tom Jurich after a decision was made on a $63 million expansion of said stadium which he felt was a financial risk given budget constraints.

Congrats to Schnatter for taking a stand for what he believes in.

Disclaimer: I ate too much Papa John‘s pizza in college.

