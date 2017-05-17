These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

While it's pretty common knowledge that The Rock dominates Instagram like no other, we want to make sure you are aware of Brett Lawrie's account.

Lawrie, who played for the A's, Blue Jays and White Sox during his six-year Major League career, was released by Chicago during spring training. Judging by his Instagram page, he's managed to still have fun in a big way. It seems his days are filled with golf, swimming, his dog and music. Fortunately for us, Lawrie has also mastered the art of making highly amusing Instagram videos.

Let us show you how Lawrie uses Instagram like a pro and spends his time.

• He expresses his frustration with being out of baseball, but manages to do so while showing off his workout skills.

I don't get up everyday at 5:45am for this shit not to work out .. I'm pissed off for something that's been taken away from me 💦💦🔥🔥 #dont😴 A post shared by brett lawrie (@blawrie1515) on May 17, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

• He does an outstanding Daniel LaRussa impression (in slow motion, no less).

How's that chin tho ??? 😴😴😴 #NightyNight A post shared by brett lawrie (@blawrie1515) on May 16, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

• He posts ridiculous photos.

All power thoo 😂😂😂😂 #LuLu's #PowerTuck A post shared by brett lawrie (@blawrie1515) on May 14, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

• He holds his dogs hand while playing a Beatles classic.

😂😂😂😂 A post shared by brett lawrie (@blawrie1515) on May 14, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

• He spends time at the pool rocking out to Shania Twain.

#54DegreeWedgeGuitar #FiredUp #ShaniaT🍁 #WhiteNorth #HackTheHorse A post shared by brett lawrie (@blawrie1515) on May 13, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

• He drains 3s in the pool.

💦💦💦💦💦💦💦 #EveryLittleThingGonnaBeAlright A post shared by brett lawrie (@blawrie1515) on May 13, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

• He performs golf tricks.

🧀 A post shared by brett lawrie (@blawrie1515) on May 12, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

• He shows excellent form while doing jackknife.

Chattahoochie A post shared by brett lawrie (@blawrie1515) on May 4, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

• He does a heavy metal version of Salt Bae.

Salt Bae A post shared by brett lawrie (@blawrie1515) on Mar 29, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

• And then there's this.

We hope for Lawrie's sake that a Major League team calls him soon, but we also hope Lawrie doesn't deny us the amusing videos if he returns to baseball.