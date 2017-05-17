Extra Mustard

Ex-Major Leaguer Brett Lawrie has an amazingly entertaining Instagram page

Jimmy Traina
Wednesday May 17th, 2017

While it's pretty common knowledge that The Rock dominates Instagram like no other, we want to make sure you are aware of Brett Lawrie's account.

Lawrie, who played for the A's, Blue Jays and White Sox during his six-year Major League career, was released by Chicago during spring training. Judging by his Instagram page, he's managed to still have fun in a big way. It seems his days are filled with golf, swimming, his dog and music. Fortunately for us, Lawrie has also mastered the art of making highly amusing Instagram videos. 

Let us show you how Lawrie uses Instagram like a pro and spends his time.

• He expresses his frustration with being out of baseball, but manages to do so while showing off his workout skills.

• He does an outstanding Daniel LaRussa impression (in slow motion, no less).

How's that chin tho ??? 😴😴😴 #NightyNight

A post shared by brett lawrie (@blawrie1515) on

• He posts ridiculous photos.

All power thoo 😂😂😂😂 #LuLu's #PowerTuck

A post shared by brett lawrie (@blawrie1515) on

• He holds his dogs hand while playing a Beatles classic.

😂😂😂😂

A post shared by brett lawrie (@blawrie1515) on

• He spends time at the pool rocking out to Shania Twain.

#54DegreeWedgeGuitar #FiredUp #ShaniaT🍁 #WhiteNorth #HackTheHorse

A post shared by brett lawrie (@blawrie1515) on

• He drains 3s in the pool.

💦💦💦💦💦💦💦 #EveryLittleThingGonnaBeAlright

A post shared by brett lawrie (@blawrie1515) on

• He performs golf tricks.

🧀

A post shared by brett lawrie (@blawrie1515) on

• He shows excellent form while doing jackknife.

Chattahoochie

A post shared by brett lawrie (@blawrie1515) on

• He does a heavy metal version of Salt Bae.

Salt Bae

A post shared by brett lawrie (@blawrie1515) on

• And then there's this.

We hope for Lawrie's sake that a Major League team calls him soon, but we also hope Lawrie doesn't deny us the amusing videos if he returns to baseball.

