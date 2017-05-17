Extra Mustard

Watch: Genesee Community College turns the best hidden-ball lacrosse goal of the year

1:33 | More Sports
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
Chris Chavez
Wednesday May 17th, 2017

You may not know much about Genesee Community College. But if there's one thing you will ever remember about them, it's this fantastic play.

In a recent game, two of the players pulled off one of the best lacrosse hidden-ball tricks.

The MVP of that play is certainly the goalie who totally sold having the ball. Also, excellent camera work by someone who was certainly in on the play.

[h/t Barstool Sports]

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters