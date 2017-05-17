These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

You may not know much about Genesee Community College. But if there's one thing you will ever remember about them, it's this fantastic play.

In a recent game, two of the players pulled off one of the best lacrosse hidden-ball tricks.

The MVP of that play is certainly the goalie who totally sold having the ball. Also, excellent camera work by someone who was certainly in on the play.

