Watch: Genesee Community College turns the best hidden-ball lacrosse goal of the year
You may not know much about Genesee Community College. But if there's one thing you will ever remember about them, it's this fantastic play.
In a recent game, two of the players pulled off one of the best lacrosse hidden-ball tricks.
Genesee CC (@GCCLax) pulled off the perfect hidden-ball trick 😱 #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/bfZSaKHVQ0— The Lacrosse Cave (@LaxCave) May 17, 2017
The MVP of that play is certainly the goalie who totally sold having the ball. Also, excellent camera work by someone who was certainly in on the play.
[h/t Barstool Sports]