What possible reason could A-Rod have for writing ‘birth control’ in his game notes?

Dan Gartland
Thursday May 18th, 2017

This is a big day for Alex Rodriguez. He’s doing color commentary on an MLB game for the first time ever, a big step in his budding broadcasting career. To mark the occasion, @MLBONFOX tweeted a photo of A-Rod preparing for the game in the booth. Then they deleted the tweet. Why? Because look at what’s in his notes. 

ENHANCE.

Child: 

• Birth control

• Baby

• Pull out stuff

It’s crazy that the only notebook A-Rod had in his house was the one from junior high sex ed. 

