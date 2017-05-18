These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

This is a big day for Alex Rodriguez. He’s doing color commentary on an MLB game for the first time ever, a big step in his budding broadcasting career. To mark the occasion, @MLBONFOX tweeted a photo of A-Rod preparing for the game in the booth. Then they deleted the tweet. Why? Because look at what’s in his notes.

ENHANCE.

Child:

• Birth control

• Baby

• Pull out stuff

It’s crazy that the only notebook A-Rod had in his house was the one from junior high sex ed.