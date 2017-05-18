What possible reason could A-Rod have for writing ‘birth control’ in his game notes?
This is a big day for Alex Rodriguez. He’s doing color commentary on an MLB game for the first time ever, a big step in his budding broadcasting career. To mark the occasion, @MLBONFOX tweeted a photo of A-Rod preparing for the game in the booth. Then they deleted the tweet. Why? Because look at what’s in his notes.
ENHANCE.
Child:
• Birth control
• Baby
• Pull out stuff
It’s crazy that the only notebook A-Rod had in his house was the one from junior high sex ed.