Things got hot between the Blue Jays and Braves on Wednesday night.

Benches cleared two separate times—once after Toronto’s Kevin Pillar shouted something back to the mount in the seventh, and once in the eighth after a Jose Bautista batflip—which led to some juicy postgame comments from both sides. The line of the night came from Atlanta lefthander Eric O’Flaherty, who laughed and reminded us all that Joey Bats got his clock cleaned by Rougned Odor in a fight last year (as if we needed a reminder).

"Surprised he’s ready to fight again after last year"



pic.twitter.com/coaDkk16Hy — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) May 18, 2017

Now, for context, Bautista can be seen here disposing of his bat after homering off O’Flaherty and staring back at the hill.

This Jose Bautista bat flip didn't sit well with the Braves, leading to benches clearing afterward pic.twitter.com/z1qOtzs1tM — SI MLB (@si_mlb) May 18, 2017

This is what went down the first time the benches cleared:

The benches clear in Atlanta after Kevin Pillar takes exception to Jason Motte's quick pitch in the top of the 7th inning!!! pic.twitter.com/fcwxtUWuYL — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) May 18, 2017

The two sides will wrap up their series Thursday in a game which Bautista might want to tighten up his elbow guard for.