Tim Tebow surprises fan with 'prom dance' on 'The Tonight Show'

No matter how you feel about his baseball and football skills, you can't deny that Tim Tebow does a lot of good in the world.

Tebow's foundation holds a worldwide "Night to Shine" prom for people with special needs each year on the Friday before Valentine's Day. The current Mets minor leaguer was discussing the event on Wednesday's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and talked about a young girl who had asked him to the prom. Tebow revealed that he couldn't attend for scheduling reasons.

However, Tebow invited the girl to the Tonight Show taping. That led to the pair finally having their prom night dance.