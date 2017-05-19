Mustard Minute: A race to make the best Black-Eyed Susan the fastest for the Preakness

Are you trying to drink and watch horse racing? Well, it’s Preakness Stakes weekend, so you may be curious about indulging yourself in a Black-Eyed Susan, the official drink of the annual race.

Drink responsibly, first and foremost. Black-Eyed Susan is to Preakness as mint julep is to Kentucky Derby, for whatever that’s worth. Here’s a handy recipe for making your own drink.

Check out the video above to see how to put it all together.

Black-Eyed Susan recipe

- 1 1/2 ounce of vodka

- 1 ounce of bourbon

- 2 ounces of orange juice

- 2 ounces of sour mix

- Place an orange and cherry on top for garnish