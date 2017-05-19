Extra Mustard

How to make a Black-Eyed Susan: Recipe for drink of the Preakness

Mustard Minute: A race to make the best Black-Eyed Susan the fastest for the Preakness
Jeremy Woo
Friday May 19th, 2017

Are you trying to drink and watch horse racing? Well, it’s Preakness Stakes weekend, so you may be curious about indulging yourself in a Black-Eyed Susan, the official drink of the annual race.

Drink responsibly, first and foremost. Black-Eyed Susan is to Preakness as mint julep is to Kentucky Derby, for whatever that’s worth. Here’s a handy recipe for making your own drink.

Check out the video above to see how to put it all together. 

Black-Eyed Susan recipe

- 1 1/2 ounce of vodka

- 1 ounce of bourbon

- 2 ounces of orange juice

- 2 ounces of sour mix

- Place an orange and cherry on top for garnish

      Add Reporters