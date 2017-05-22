Bettor wins big on Celtics' Game 3 win over Cavaliers

Did LeBron James have his worst playoff performance in Game 3?

For Game 3 on Sunday, the Celtics were the biggest underdog in an conference finals game in 20 years: 17 points.

At one point, Boston was down 21 points and it looked liked all the Cavaliers bettors were going to coast to a profit. As you know, things didn't work out that way. The Celtics erased the deficit and won the game at the buzzer, 111-108.

According to William Hill US, Nevada's largest sports book, that comeback paid off in a massive way for one bettor who decided to pass on taking the 17 points and just bet the Celtics straight up.

Before tip off of Game 3 between the #Celtics& #Cavs , this bettor put $1,000 on the Celtics +1700 to pull off the upset and won $17,000! pic.twitter.com/KFoBaUW1h6 — William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) May 22, 2017

By passing on the points, the gutsy (or insane) invididual turned $1,000 into $17,000.

For Game 4 on Tuesday, the Cavaliers are 14-point favorites against the Celtics.