Father's Day is June 18—if your dad likes to cook, eat delicous food and drink beer, it's only right that you get him something for his favorite foodie activities. From craft beer brewing devices, to steaks and burgers and salami bouquets, these presents are perfect for the dad who loves to sit back, relax and eat and drink during his favorite sports game.

Mouth.com Sports Illustrated collection

For the foodie dad, Mouth.com's selection of unique, artisan and speciality foods and spirits make great gifts, and luckily, we've done the work for you. SI staffers tested the site's top products—everything from bourbon to gin, to spicy, sweet and salty snacks and mouth-watering spreads—to create a one-stop shop for the ultimate Father's Day foodie gift basket.

Pico Craft Beer Brewing Appliance

Take out all the guesswork and messiness of traditional homebrewing and let dad experiment and create craft beer right from the countertop with the Pico from PicoBrew. So order now and let dad experience the joys of homebrewing. You can also get in on the Kickstarter for the new Pico C model right here.

Allen Brothers steaks and burgers

There's nothing like a good porterhouse to put a smile on your dad's face. Bring the taste of a high-end steakhouse to the comfort of your own home with steaks and burgers from Allen Brothers.

Insulated Growler or Keg Kit

Beer lovers, rejoice. This insulated growler can hold 64 oz. of dad's favorite brew (or hard cider or kombucha) plus keep it fresh and at optimal drinking temperatures for up to 24 hours. The keg kit makes it easy to turn the growler into a personal keg, making it perfect for tailgating, backyard barbecues and more.

Velv Wine Oxygenator

Let dad take his wine to the next level with the Velv Wine Oxygenator. Get the most out of those mid-priced wines by bringing out the aroma and revealing the peak flavor in just a few minutes.

Whistle Pig Farmstock (rye whisky)

There's nothing better than a nice glass of whiskey after a long day. As one of the best whiskey makers in the world, dad will be sure to enjoy Farmstock, the latest offering from Whistle Pig.

Bulletproof Upgraded Coffee Starter Kit

Upgrade dad's boring coffee routine with a Bullet Proof coffee starter kit to help him jump-start his morning and keep him going throughout the day.

Fyxation Leather Six-Pack Holder

If dad loves beer, but he also loves bicycling, this leather beer carrier is a great gift. Made in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from full grained leather, the holder connects to the top tube and seat tube of a bicycle to ensure safe travels for six brews.

Blue Apron Wine Subscription

You've probably heard of Blue Apron—the meal delivery service sends all the ingredients that you need to make a delicious meal right to your doorstep. If dad likes to cook, it's a great idea for a gift. But what if he doesn't? Give him a Blue Apron Wine subscription and he'll get six 500ml bottles of wine (plus tasting notes and pairing tips) per month. Salute!

Provisions Salami Bouquet

For Mother's Day, you get mom a bouquet of flowers. For Father's Day, you get dad a bouquet of assorted salami sticks. It's that simple. This one comes with your choice of three or six sticks from Olympia Provisions in Portland.

