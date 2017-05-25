Extra Mustard

Buccaneers coach issues super serious apology for team’s funny tweet

3:02 | College Football
Settling the Twitter beef: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Social media interactions between two sports teams are rarely funny but what the Bucs did to the Falcons this week actually was funny. 

The 28–3 reference (Falcons fans... don’t read this) is just subtle enough to actually be humorous. Bucs coach Dirk Koetter, however, does not find it funny. 

Before Koetter addressed the media Thursday afternoon, he decided to set the record straight. He put on his straightest face and clarified, in no uncertain terms, that jokes are not funny. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

“I want to make sure, on behalf of the Bucs organization, that I apologize to the Falcons,” Koetter said. "Whatever it was supposed to be that went out on social media yesterday, that's not what our organization is all about. That was totally unprofessional and not smart on our part, whoever was responsible for that. Heck, we want to be playing in the Super Bowl, and we were home sitting on our butt while they were playing. We have no room to be making fun of anybody that was in the Super Bowl, whether they won or not.”

No one should take tweets that seriously. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters