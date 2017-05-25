These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

It has come to our attention that Charles Barkley bet on the Ottawa Senators in the NHL’s Eastern Conference finals, which built to a Game 7 on Thursday night.

The Senators and Penguins headed to overtime tied 2–2. The game took place as Barkley was working Game 5 of the NBA’s East finals, which the Cavaliers were set to win after taking a significant lead early on.

We have two primary pieces of evidence here.

Charles Barkley just walked into the media room and asked if we could put the hockey game on. He said he bet on Ottawa. — Dan Wagner (@dwagsphoto) May 26, 2017

And...

Good luck, everyone.

UPDATE (12:02 a.m. ET): The Senators lost. Looks like Chuck’s out some money.