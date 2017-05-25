Kristine Leahy fires back at Lavar Ball's T-shirt stunt

Kristine Leahy did not back down to Lavar Ball when he disrespected and dismissed her on TV. She's also not backing down to him when it comes to him trying to profit off their recent battle.

Lonzo Ball's controversial father is now peddling "Stay in yo lane" T-shirts, which is the line Lavar used on Leahy when she tried to ask him questions during his appearance last week on Colin Cowherd's FS1 radio simulcast.

Leahy is fighting back with a much more noble effort. She tweeted this on Thursday:

In lieu of shirts, join me in donating $50/60 or whatever you can to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold. https://t.co/RliviiD3zC pic.twitter.com/kvlewqFEHR — Kristine Leahy (@KristineLeahy) May 25, 2017

"Support Girls Inc," which is the site Leahy linked to her in her tweets says this on its website:

"Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy. Our comprehensive approach to whole girl development equips girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. These positive outcomes are achieved through three core elements: people - trained staff and volunteers who build lasting, mentoring relationships; environment - girls-only, physically and emotionally safe, where there is a sisterhood of support, high expectations, and mutual respect; and programming - research-based, hands-on and minds-on, age-appropriate, meeting the needs of today’s girls. Informed by girls and their families, we also advocate for legislation and policies to increase opportunities for all girls."

It's good to see that Leahy refuses to stay in her lane.