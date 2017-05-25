Extra Mustard

Brazen thief steals 180-foot inflatable obstacle course

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Police in Phoenix are hunting for a thief who managed to make off with an enormous inflatable obstacle course

The “Super Mega” obstacle course is made up of eight pieces that combine to form a 180-foot track. Stealing the course must have been pretty easy, because it was just laying on an open-air trailer. 

It might not seem like the kind of thing worth risking prison time to steal, but the obstacle course is the only one of its kind in the entire state of Arizona and is valued at a whopping $35,000. I wonder what the black market is like for inflatable children’s party toys. 

If this was a movie, there’s only one way it would end: with the cops chasing the thief through the obstacle course. 

