'The Price Is Right' contestant loses his mind after breaking Plinko record

Ruth Kinane
an hour ago

The Price Is Right is never short of exciting moments or zealous contestants (really, a quick YouTube search yields many results) and Thursday’s episode was no different.

Enter contestant Ryan. The enthusiastic young man got very worked up when he took on the Plinko game and managed to break the show’s record for the most money won from that challenge. Dropping his first chip, Ryan won a cool $10,000 — but he was just getting started. He scored a further $1,000 on his second chip, another $10,000 on his third, (a slightly less impressive) $500 on his fourth drop and then — if you can believe it — ANOTHER $10,000 on his last!

It was at that point that Ryan and the studio audience lost their minds in rapturous applause. The lucky contestant looked like he could barely believe the outcome. The nimble-fingered Ryan walked away with a staggering and record-breaking $31,500 in total. He more than earned the audience’s “Ryan! Ryan! Ryan!” chant — he partook also.

The celebration wasn’t contained to the studio, however. Check out some of the tweets as people watching at home got in on excitement.

This story originally appeared on EW.com.

 

