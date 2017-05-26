Chris Jericho hints at retirement from WWE

Is the "Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla" ready to hang up his light-up jacket and wrestling boots?

Longtime superstar, Chris Jericho, recently said that he may never have a long run in the WWE ever again.

The 46-year-old, who also is the lead singer for the band Fozzy, is scheduled to appear at a few overseas shows this summer, but as for another lengthy comeback for Vince McMahon, it may not happen.

''It'll be a long time before I go back,'' Jericho said. ''If I ever do go back, if I never go back, it's fine. If I never wrestle another match, it wouldn't bother me.''

Jericho is coming off a very successful run in which he teamed up and then feuded with Kevin Owens, which led to a match at WrestleMania 33 in April. Jericho was so hot, he was even able to get a clipboard and "The List" over with the WWE fans.

In addition to wrestling and singing, Jericho also hosts a very popular podcast.