Odell Beckham uses retweets to fire back at critics

It's been a busy week for Odell Beckham.

The Giants wide receiver skipped the team's OTAs, signed a massive shoe dealwas the subject of rumors about dating Iggy Azalea and worked out with Johnny Manziel.

Never switched up not even for a second @obj happy for you my brotha you deserve it #ComebackSZN

A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on

The media went after Beckham for not joining his teammates. Beckham seemed to address this himself on Wednesday when he fired off this tweet.

Since then, though, Beckham has been letting others do the talking for him. He's been on a steady diet of retweeting others, including TV One host and journalist, Roland Martin, as well as political analyst, Yousef Munayyer.

Beckham also tapped the retweet button several more times, posting these video of himself working out with former wideout, Cris Carter. 

 
A veteran skipping OTAs doesn't seem like a big deal, but for Beckham, the criticism seems to matter.

 

