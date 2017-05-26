Odell Beckham uses retweets to fire back at critics
It's been a busy week for Odell Beckham.
The Giants wide receiver skipped the team's OTAs, signed a massive shoe deal, was the subject of rumors about dating Iggy Azalea and worked out with Johnny Manziel.
The media went after Beckham for not joining his teammates. Beckham seemed to address this himself on Wednesday when he fired off this tweet.
"If they don't have a story these days they'll make one..." I might get that tatted😂😂 #StayTheCourse— Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) May 24, 2017
Since then, though, Beckham has been letting others do the talking for him. He's been on a steady diet of retweeting others, including TV One host and journalist, Roland Martin, as well as political analyst, Yousef Munayyer.
My guy @OBJ_3 isn't at OTAs... But he is working out like a madman. Today he had a special position coach stop by: @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/SfTCRzrbIF— nick wright (@getnickwright) May 25, 2017
Last one: @criscarter80 doing his favorite party trick: Showing off his freakish hands and teaching Odell how to manipulate his thumbs pic.twitter.com/XUe2xrYfIT— nick wright (@getnickwright) May 25, 2017
I never seen a workout quite like this. Just a constant stream of footwork drills, resistance drills, and then this, which doesn't look fun pic.twitter.com/QEGDDVI6OR— nick wright (@getnickwright) May 25, 2017