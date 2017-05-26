Odell Beckham uses retweets to fire back at critics

Giants teammate: Odell Beckham Jr. handles stardom well, does not cause distractions

It's been a busy week for Odell Beckham.

The Giants wide receiver skipped the team's OTAs, signed a massive shoe deal, was the subject of rumors about dating Iggy Azalea and worked out with Johnny Manziel.

Never switched up not even for a second @obj happy for you my brotha you deserve it #ComebackSZN A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on May 24, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

The media went after Beckham for not joining his teammates. Beckham seemed to address this himself on Wednesday when he fired off this tweet.

"If they don't have a story these days they'll make one..." I might get that tatted😂😂 #StayTheCourse — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) May 24, 2017

Since then, though, Beckham has been letting others do the talking for him. He's been on a steady diet of retweeting others, including TV One host and journalist, Roland Martin, as well as political analyst, Yousef Munayyer.