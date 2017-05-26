Extra Mustard

Texas man proposes to girlfriend in front of tornado

1:31 | More Sports
The Most Expensive Stadiums Built in the U.S.
icon
Rose Minutaglio
43 minutes ago

Talk about a “twisted” proposal!

Storm chaser Alex Bartholomew proposed to his girlfriend Britney Fox Cayton, both 25, about a mile away from a dark tornado in McLean, Texas, on May 16.

JASON COOLEY

Bartholomew, a millworks specialist at Home Depot and a storm chaser since 2010, came up with the creative idea several months ago.

“I wanted to combine my two greatest loves — Britney and mother nature — into one shot,” Bartholomew tells PEOPLE. “I wasn’t scared of the tornado, the only nerve-wracking part was the proposal itself!

“It’s scary to ask someone to spend the rest of their lives with you.”

Evers since Cayton met Bartholomew, she’s wanted to accompany him on a storm chase.

JASON COOLEY

“Our first chase together was last year, but with no luck,” explains Bartholomew. “The tornado we got engaged in front of was the first one we have seen together.”

At their closest, the couple was about one mile from the Texas twister. Their friend and fellow storm chaser, Jason Cooley, captured the heartwarming (albeit, scary!) moment.

“I like to get closer,” says Bartholomew. “However, I didn’t want to push the limits while asking her to marry me.”

The couple plans to wed on the Texas coast in September 2019.

“Hopefully with calmer weather!” says Bartholomew.

This story originally appeared on People.com.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters