Kim Kardashian says she knew marriage to Kris Humphries would fail on their honeymoon

Kim Kardashian West just celebrated her third wedding anniversary with Kanye West, but her marriage to basketball player Kris Humphries was doomed from the start.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, the reality star told host Andy Cohen that she wed Humphries for the wrong reasons.

“I just thought, ‘Holy s—, I’m 30 years old, I better get this together. I better get married,” she said. “I think a lot of girls do go through that where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and have to figure it out, all their friends are having kids. It was more of that situation.”

Kardashian West, 36, revealed that she knew on their honeymoon that the relationship wouldn’t last.

Just 72 days after their extravagant wedding at a private Montecito, California, estate — which aired as a two-part special, Kim’s Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event, on E! — Kardashian filed for divorce from Humphries.

Kardashian West also played one of Cohen’s signature games: Plead the Fifth, where the celebrity must truthfully answer questions but can choose to stay quiet for one of them.

When the mother of two was asked about her younger sister Kylie Jenner‘s breakup from rapper Tyga, she did not invoke her rights.

“It doesn’t mean he’s a bad person at all – I just think that sometimes people…and what was great was that it was so easy, that split. There has not been any drama with her,” Kardashian West said to cheers from the audience.

This story originally appeared on People.com.

