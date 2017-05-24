The Lakers are about to get real good at boxing out.

L.A. announced Wednesday that celebrity fitness guru Gunnar Peterson will become the team’s new strength coach.

Peterson most notably trains Kim Kardashian and other members of her family. GM Rob Pelinka says he’ll develop the team’s strength and conditioning program.

Peterson has been training with Kardashian since she was 19 years old. In a blog post on his personal website, Peterson notes that he has a motivational and naked photo of Kardashian in his gym. She reportedly trained with him about five times a week in the past.

“Oiled and toned, the framed snap shows Kim at her pneumatic best and is accompanied by a handwritten note of thanks to Gunnar for her ‘best body yet’,” the post reads.

Peterson has also worked with Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Vergara. He trained Angelina Jolie ahead of her filming of Tomb Raider and Matthew McConaughey before his role as a stripper in Magic Mike.

Sometimes the jokes write themselves, but bigger butts don’t build themselves.