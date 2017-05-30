Extra Mustard

Watch: LaVar Ball accepts Ice Cube's four-point challenge, makes a loud brick

0:40 | NBA
Lakers say LaVar Ball won't influence decision on Lonzo
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

LaVar Ball has accepted Ice Cube's four-point challenge.

If Lonzo Ball's outspoken father can hit one of the new four-point shots that is included in Ice Cube's BIG3 League, the rapper will buy 10 pairs of the Big Baller Brand sneakers that sell for nearly $500. The four-point shot is 30-feet from the hoop.

The BIG3 League debuts on June 25.

Ball accepted the challenge and said that if he hits the shot, Ice Cube would have to buy shoes for Ball's AAU team, which was recently blown out 52 points.

@icecube I accept your challenge! It's going down baby!!! #triplebs #bigballerbrand

A post shared by Lavar Ball (@lavar) on

Ball totally missed the shot that was not captured on camera. 

