Nick Kyrgios didn't have a successful second-round match at the French Open, but it certainly was eventful.

During his 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 loss to Kevin Anderson, Kyrgios bashed he heck out of a racket, requested a cool one and then whipped out his phone while walking off the court immediately after the match ended.

Kyrgios' wrestling match with his racket gets an A+ based on the reaction to the kid above his left shoulder in the white T-shirt.

Reactions of the kid in the background😂 pic.twitter.com/IGYajzYtKf — moruni (@morunien) June 1, 2017

Australian site news.com.au reported that after serving issues during the fourth set, Kyrgios was seeking something strong than water and Gatorade.

“Get me a beer now,” Kyrgios reportedly said. “Honest to God, get me one now.”

News.com.au went on to say that when a spectator responded “You’re kidding”, Kyrgios said: “I don’t think so.”

When all was said and done for Kyrgios, he headed to the locker room while doing what we all do the second we get a free moment: He checked it phone.

Kyrgios loses in 2nd Rd to Anderson at French Open...figures he may as well check his phone on the way out #RG17 pic.twitter.com/7Sb2JX3utx — John Horn (@SportsHorn) June 1, 2017

After winning the first set, Kyrgios was leading 4-2 in the second when the meltdown began.