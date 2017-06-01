There are some amazing prop bets offered on the Scripps National Spelling Bee
How do you spell d-e-g-e-n-e-r-a-t-e?
Every single event you can think of has the ability to be spiced up by a little side wager. The Scripps National Spelling Bee is no different.
With the finals of the always intense competition taking place Thursday night, Betonline.ag is offering a handful of prop bets to enhance your viewing experience and there are some doozies on the list.
Gotta love the odds and value on the winner having glasses at +240.