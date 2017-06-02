FS1 host Mike Hill rips FS1 'media whore' Jason Whitlock

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. I hate myself for playing their game and giving FS1 exactly what it wants and I'll need a shower after writing this, but I do love it when one colleague goes after another. The background: since FS1 is desperate for any and all attention it can possibly get, they're now in the business of having people say outlandish things all day long in hopes that something said is so stupid it touches a nerve and causes a stir. This happened Thursday when the host of one of their awful shows, Jason Whitlock, trended on Twitter all day because he basically said that since LeBron James is rich, we shouldn't care that his house was vandalized with a racist slur.

Not what I said/believe. We should worry about people who actually are impacted by it = the poor. The Rich's problems are inconsequential https://t.co/Y8hUBkExXu — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 1, 2017

This is intentionally inaccurate. I said LeBron's wealth shields him from the impact of racism. I can't comment on what LeBron "feels." https://t.co/DpbkOrabAw — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 2, 2017

Whitlock said this about the incident LeBron. "I think it is a disrespectful inconvenience for LeBron James. He allegedly had the n-word spray-painted on his $20 million Brentwood home. He wasn't there. His family wasn't there. He heard about it." He added, "Racism is an issue in America but is primarily an issue for the poor. It's not LeBron James' issue. He has removed himself from the damages and the ravages of real racism. He may have an occasional disrespectful interaction with someone, a disrespectful inconvenience."

This is just flat-out disgusting and I never would've mentioned it, but everyone should see how Whitlock's FS1 colleague, Mike Hill responded. Hill, who does a variety of hosting jobs for the network, dropped nothing but the truth over several tweets.

For him to even suggest that because LeBron is rich shields him from racism is preposterous & just plain dumb. https://t.co/uyDhIURrbH — @ItsMikeHill (@ItsMikeHill) June 1, 2017

I'd say Jason's rhetoric is way more damaging than anything LeBron said yesterday. Once again, same network, FAR DIFFERENT views. Smh https://t.co/uyDhIURrbH — @ItsMikeHill (@ItsMikeHill) June 1, 2017

When you're saying stuff jst for the shock value or think it's going to bring attention 2u, you're jst a media whore. Selling it 4 attention — @ItsMikeHill (@ItsMikeHill) June 1, 2017

Well, @WhitlockJason has a right to his opinion, so I have a right to say this opinion of his is dumb & reckless as hell. https://t.co/uyDhIURrbH — @ItsMikeHill (@ItsMikeHill) June 1, 2017

Racism, against blacks, Jews, Asians, whites etc has no tax bracket or cares about your popularity. In fact, in some cases it incites it. https://t.co/uyDhIURrbH — @ItsMikeHill (@ItsMikeHill) June 1, 2017

I'm done. He gets no more of the attention, he's craving, from me. — @ItsMikeHill (@ItsMikeHill) June 1, 2017

And now for the mic drop.

And you wonder why you don't see me on "those" shows. Cuz I'm not going on there to say reckless shit just for ratings or attention. — @ItsMikeHill (@ItsMikeHill) June 1, 2017

Hot damn! Mike Hill, I bow down to you. Those debate shows on FS1 are struggling to get viewers. They will do anything to get attention. Hence, the networks reliance on LaVar Ball. It's good to see someone from the inside explain how the game works.

2. It wasn't just his colleagues who took issue with Whitlock's nonsense. Packers tight end Martellus Bennett went after him hard.

3. The only thing worth mentioning about Game 1 of the NBA Finals is that Tom Brady was responsible for the best moment of the night when he mocked Steph Curry's sneakers on Instagram.

@stephencurry30 good time to dust these off! @kingjames you got a headband for me?? Good luck champs! #nbafinals #trilogy 🏆 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 1, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

4. Not to be outdone by Brady, Aaron Rodgers also had a strong social media moment on Thursday night. The Packers QB dropped his debut Instagram post and it was very strong. Huge props for the use of Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight.

Getting my shots up before game 1. #midrange #lostArt #onlyMidrange #ZaZa #firstpostever @kingjames @stephencurry30 #drewgooden #nbafinals A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Jun 1, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

5. After their Game 1 blowout win, the Warriors are now -670 to win the NBA Finals. The line for Game 2 on Sunday is Golden State -8.5.

6. First the RompHim. Now lace shorts. It's going to be quite a summer for men across America.

Lace shorts for men are the new RompHim and honestly we're kinda here for them https://t.co/3yD10qyZOH pic.twitter.com/k3hB8trXjy — Mashable (@mashable) June 2, 2017

7. There are many reasons to like Jimmy Kimmel. His continued dedication to point out the absurdity of local news is one of them.

8. THE DAILY ROCK: In 1999, The Great One held a funeral for Stone Cold Steve Austin that did not go as planned.

Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and/or liking on Facebook. Find past editions of Traina Thoughts here.