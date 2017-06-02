This photo from Game 1 of the NBA Finals is fake news

Extra Mustard

Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

Life isn't always what it seems. 

Take this photo of Jay Z and Kevin Hart from Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

You'd think that Kevin, being the comedian that he is, just said something hilarious to Mr. Beyonce and the two chums were sharing a big belly laugh.

Wrong.

Turn up your volume and listen to the exchange below.

"Take a picture while we're joking," were Jay Z's words even though the two weren't joking and Kevin Hart said nothing to make the legendary rapper laugh.

When a highly anticipated game ends up becoming completely unwatchable a couple of minutes into the third quarter and is a blowout, this is what we have to talk about the next day.

