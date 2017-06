All of us on the internet have come to appreciate Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets segment.

With the NBA Finals underway, we’ve got a brand new one to enjoy, featuring a large swath of stars young and old, some really mean tweets, and some overall solid comic relief.

Magic Johnson, Paul George, James Harden and others are appropriately (or inappropriately) roasted.

If you get bored of the Finals, at least there is this video.