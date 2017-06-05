Extra Mustard

Watch: Julian Edelman reviews pizza with Guy Fieri

0:38 | NFL
Hank Williams Jr. back on Monday Night Football
Chris Chavez
35 minutes ago

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is enjoying his off-season and took some time to review pizza with renowned chef Guy Fieri.

Edelman uploaded a video titled "One Nibble with Julian Edelman" where he says that he is aiming to try every pizza place in New England. The video is a rip off Barstool Sports’ founder Dave Portnoy's own web series, where he visits pizza places in New York City and grades them on a scale of 1 to 10. He also recently featured Fieri on the show.

Portnoy's catchphrase is "One bite, everybody knows the rules." Edelman went with "One nibble, everyone knows the law."

Watch Edelman's clip below:

In April, Edelman made an appearance on Portnoy's segment and teased his "One Nibble" line. He has previously reviewed his favorite burgers on YouTube.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters