New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is enjoying his off-season and took some time to review pizza with renowned chef Guy Fieri.

Edelman uploaded a video titled "One Nibble with Julian Edelman" where he says that he is aiming to try every pizza place in New England. The video is a rip off Barstool Sports’ founder Dave Portnoy's own web series, where he visits pizza places in New York City and grades them on a scale of 1 to 10. He also recently featured Fieri on the show.

Portnoy's catchphrase is "One bite, everybody knows the rules." Edelman went with "One nibble, everyone knows the law."

Watch Edelman's clip below:

In April, Edelman made an appearance on Portnoy's segment and teased his "One Nibble" line. He has previously reviewed his favorite burgers on YouTube.