Fans of The Cat In the Hat, The Lorax, and The Grinch Who Stole Christmas now have a place to celebrate their favorite Seussian characters.

The new museum The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss has opened its doors in Springfield, Mass., the hometown of Theodor “Ted” Geisel (a.k.a. Dr. Seuss), the man responsible for those and so many other memorable stories and illustrations.

On the first floor of the bilingual museum, visitors can play rhyming games, create stories, explore new sounds and vocabulary, and take part in activities that encourage teamwork and creative thinking. The second level contains memorabilia belonging to Geisel, including his collection of zany hats and bowties, original oil paintings, the original “Geisel Grove” sign that used to hang in Forest Park (where he’d once picnicked with his family), and furniture from his sitting room and studio — including his breakfast table, sofa, armchair, and of course, drawing board.

This museum is the second Geisel tribute in Springfield; in 2002, the town opened the Dr. Seuss National Memorial Sculpture Garden, authorized by his wife Audrey following his death in 1991. The garden is home to a bronze statue of Seuss, plus sculptures of some of his most beloved characters, including Horton (Horton Hears a Who), the Grinch, Yertle the Turtle, and the Cat in the Hat.

