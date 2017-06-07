Extra Mustard

Dr. Seuss gets his own museum ... and we can't wait to visit

3:42 | Planet Futbol
Sao Paulo museum a hallowed space for Brazil's storied soccer history
icon
Nivea Serrao
2 hours ago

Fans of The Cat In the HatThe Lorax, and The Grinch Who Stole Christmas now have a place to celebrate their favorite Seussian characters.

The new museum The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss has opened its doors in Springfield, Mass., the hometown of Theodor “Ted” Geisel (a.k.a. Dr. Seuss), the man responsible for those and so many other memorable stories and illustrations.

On the first floor of the bilingual museum, visitors can play rhyming games, create stories, explore new sounds and vocabulary, and take part in activities that encourage teamwork and creative thinking. The second level contains memorabilia belonging to Geisel, including his collection of zany hats and bowties, original oil paintings, the original “Geisel Grove” sign that used to hang in Forest Park (where he’d once picnicked with his family), and furniture from his sitting room and studio — including his breakfast table, sofa, armchair, and of course, drawing board.

Steven Senne/AP
Steven Senne/AP
Steven Senne/AP

This museum is the second Geisel tribute in Springfield; in 2002, the town opened the Dr. Seuss National Memorial Sculpture Garden, authorized by his wife Audrey following his death in 1991. The garden is home to a bronze statue of Seuss, plus sculptures of some of his most beloved characters, including Horton (Horton Hears a Who), the Grinch, Yertle the Turtle, and the Cat in the Hat.

Check out images of The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss’ exhibits, above.

This story originally appeared on EW.com.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters