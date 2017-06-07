Extra Mustard

You can place bets on Donald Trump's tweets about the James Comey hearing

Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

And this is what it's come to for the United States of America.

Offshore betting website, BetOnline.ag, is offering prop bets on Donald Trump's Twitter activity during James Comey's Senate hearing on Thursday.

Whether you love or hate the President, there's no denying that he has several go-to phrases when he starts sending out missives in 140 characters or less. Will he go to those words over and over while Comey testifies or will he lay low? If you think you know the answer, there is money to be made.

LOVE the value on "believe me" at +180.

 

