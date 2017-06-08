The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. We usually end each edition of Traina Thoughts with our "Daily Rock" feature in which we post something related to The Great One. Today, we start things off with The Rock because one of his brilliant fans has made a must-see video in which he drums along to an old-school promo delivered by the People's Champion. The result, which you can watch above, is a masterful piece of work.

2. I've long been an advocate for Twitter adding an edit button, but I'm sure glad the social media tool did not have that feature during last night's Warriors-Cavs game.

Will I ever get to an age where I don't love things like this? A post shared by JimmyTraina (@jimmytraina) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

3. And that last item segues beautifully into this item.

WATCH: Steph Curry takes an air dump on the Cavs court after KD nails the clutch 3! 😂 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/06b63VImHp — The Fuzz (@TheFuzzNBA) June 8, 2017

4. LeBron James vs. Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel Live is the best NBA feud today. The late-night sidekick made his move against The King in a big way while interviewing various players from the Cavs and Warriors.

5. After being 3.5-point favorites (and covering) in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Warriors are -6 against the Cavaliers in Game 4 on Friday.

6. The reaction of the Reds ballboy after he scooped up a fair ball during ast night's game against the Cardinals is tremendous.

7. IMPORTANT: The Jerry Seinfeld-Kesha video has been made even better with the addition of a certain theme song.

8. John Harbaugh gets all the media attention, but we'd like to give some props to his son Jay, Michigan's running backs and assistant special teams coach, for the way he handled a very nasty individual on Twitter during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Outstanding poise under duress. Championship trait. Nothing like silencing an arena 🤐‼️ — Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) June 8, 2017

Bro stfu no gives a shit only reason you verified is because of your dad https://t.co/Rmfu65ptNm — adamhabbas (@adamhabbas) June 8, 2017

Cleveland area man not handling loss well https://t.co/jrg92nVnNY — Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) June 8, 2017

