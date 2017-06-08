Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: Guy drumming to a Rock promo is the coolest thing you'll see today

Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. We usually end each edition of Traina Thoughts with our "Daily Rock" feature in which we post something related to The Great One. Today, we start things off with The Rock because one of his brilliant fans has made a must-see video in which he drums along to an old-school promo delivered by the People's Champion. The result, which you can watch above, is a masterful piece of work.

2. I've long been an advocate for Twitter adding an edit button, but I'm sure glad the social media tool did not have that feature during last night's Warriors-Cavs game.

Will I ever get to an age where I don't love things like this?

A post shared by JimmyTraina (@jimmytraina) on

3. And that last item segues beautifully into this item.

4. LeBron James vs. Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel Live is the best NBA feud today. The late-night sidekick made his move against The King in a big way while interviewing various players from the Cavs and Warriors.

5. After being 3.5-point favorites (and covering) in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Warriors are -6 against the Cavaliers in Game 4 on Friday.

6. The reaction of the Reds ballboy after he scooped up a fair ball during ast night's game against the Cardinals is tremendous.

7. IMPORTANT: The Jerry Seinfeld-Kesha video has been made even better with the addition of a certain theme song.

8. John Harbaugh gets all the media attention, but we'd like to give some props to his son Jay, Michigan's running backs and assistant special teams coach, for the way he handled a very nasty individual on Twitter during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and/or liking on Facebook. Find past editions of Traina Thoughts here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters