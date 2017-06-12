These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

ABC announced the cast of its latest reboot - Battle of the Network Stars - which is set to air this summer. The show will feature television stars competing in various themes (cops vs. sitcoms, doctors vs. famous TV families, for example) and promises to be the sleeper hit of the summer. How do I know? Well, I just spent 30 minutes combing through photos of the original series and they are pop culture gold. See for yourself.

Michael J. Fox Getty Images

O.J. Simpson Getty Images

Kurt Russell Getty Images

Heather Locklear Getty Images

Tony Danza Getty Images

If the star power of a young Michael J. Fox, Kurt Russell and Heather Locklear doesn't excite you, I don't know how to help you. And while the reboot will feature stars from the original version including Erik Estrada, Barry Williams and Kim Fields, it'll be up to newcomers like Lance Bass, Mischa Barton and Taye Diggs to keep the BOTNS legend alive. We can't wait.

