These five photos will help you appreciate the greatness that is 'Battle of the Network Stars'

Andy Gray
2 hours ago

ABC announced the cast of its latest reboot - Battle of the Network Stars - which is set to air this summer. The show will feature television stars competing in various themes (cops vs. sitcoms, doctors vs. famous TV families, for example) and promises to be the sleeper hit of the summer. How do I know? Well, I just spent 30 minutes combing through photos of the original series and they are pop culture gold. See for yourself. 

Michael J. Fox
Getty Images
O.J. Simpson
Getty Images
Kurt Russell
Getty Images
Heather Locklear
Getty Images
Tony Danza
Getty Images
 
If the star power of a young Michael J. Fox, Kurt Russell and Heather Locklear doesn't excite you, I don't know how to help you. And while the reboot will feature stars from the original version including Erik Estrada, Barry Williams and Kim Fields, it'll be up to newcomers like Lance Bass, Mischa Barton and Taye Diggs to keep the BOTNS legend alive. We can't wait.
 
• GALLERY: Classic photos of the original Battle of the Network Stars
O.J. Simpson, 1976
Kurt Russell, 1977
Getty Images
Billy Crystal, 1977
Getty Images
Suzanne Somers, 1977
Getty Images
Tony Danza, 1977
Getty Images
Sonny Bono, 1977
Getty Images
Penny Marshall and Jaclyn Smith, 1977
Getty Images
Gabe Kaplan and Robin Williams, 1978
Getty Images
Jimmy Walker, 1978
Getty Images
Gabe Kapler and Joyce DeWitt, 1978
Getty Images
Tom Selleck, 1981
Getty Images
Ricky Schroder and Melissa Gilbert, 1982
Getty Images
William Shatner and Heather Thomas, 1982
Getty Images
Mr. T, 1983
Getty Images
Michael J. Fox, 1984
Getty Images
Heather Locklear, 1984
Getty Images
William DeVane, Mark Harmon and Parker Stevenson, 1984
Getty Images
Bruce Jenner, Howard Cosell and Telly Savalas, 1984
Getty Images
