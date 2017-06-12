Caroline Wozniacki, David Lee make relationship Instagram official

The newest athlete-athlete couple is tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and Spurs forward, David Lee.

Wozniacki, who appeared in Sports Illustrated's 2017 Swimsuit issue, shared a very picturesque photo of the two on vacation and called Lee "my love" in the caption.

Having the best time with my love! #Sardinia A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Jun 11, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

The former No. 1, who lost in the quarterfinals of the just-completed French Open to eventual winner, unseeded Jelena Ostapenko, was previously engaged to golfer, Rory McIlroy.