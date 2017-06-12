Extra Mustard

Caroline Wozniacki, David Lee make relationship Instagram official

0:31 | Tennis
Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko triumphs at Roland Garros
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

The newest athlete-athlete couple is tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and Spurs forward, David Lee.

Wozniacki, who appeared in Sports Illustrated's 2017 Swimsuit issue, shared a very picturesque photo of the two on vacation and called Lee "my love" in the caption.

Having the best time with my love! #Sardinia

A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on

The former No. 1, who lost in the quarterfinals of the just-completed French Open to eventual winner, unseeded Jelena Ostapenko, was previously engaged to golfer, Rory McIlroy. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters