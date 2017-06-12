Caroline Wozniacki, David Lee make relationship Instagram official
The newest athlete-athlete couple is tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and Spurs forward, David Lee.
Wozniacki, who appeared in Sports Illustrated's 2017 Swimsuit issue, shared a very picturesque photo of the two on vacation and called Lee "my love" in the caption.
The former No. 1, who lost in the quarterfinals of the just-completed French Open to eventual winner, unseeded Jelena Ostapenko, was previously engaged to golfer, Rory McIlroy.