As the saying goes, when one door closes, another opens — and Gavel the dog is living proof.

Gavel, a pure-bred German Shepherd, was on his way to joining the Australian police force. However, just a few weeks into the 16-month training program, the Queensland Police Service Dog Squad decided the pup didn't display the "necessary aptitude" to become a canine crime-fighter. Why? He was simply too nice.

This was #Gavel exactly 12 months ago, on the day he formally arrived at Government House!

Lucky for Gavel, he had been residing in the official residence of the Queensland governor since he was six weeks old. Instead of kicking him the curb, the governor not only gave the playful and friendly pup a permanent home, but also promoted him to “Vice-Regal Dog.”

He may have missed out on becoming a QPS Dog, but Gavel clearly has the characteristics necessary to be Queensland's official Vice-Regal Dog

"He has outgrown four ceremonial coats, undergone a career change (his official title is now Gavel VRD, 'Vice-Regal Dog'), and brought untold joy to the lives of the governor, Mrs de Jersey, Government House staff, and the thousands of Queenslanders who have since visited the estate," Governor Paul de Jersey’s office told the BBC.

The pup even signed his official employment contract with a pawprint:

It's official! #Gavel's duties include welcoming guests and tour groups to #Fernberg, and having an official presence on certain ceremonial occasions.

Now the political pooch spends his days welcoming guests and tour groups to the grounds of Queensland's Government House, takes part in special ceremonial occasions, and simply brings a smile to the face of anyone who meets him.

"We hope Gavel's with us for a long, long time into the future,” Governor de Jersey said.

Some of the draw cards for this morning's first ever #viceregalInstameet to be held at Government House

This story originally appeared on travelandleisure.com.