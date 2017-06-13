Extra Mustard

Case Closed! Angels tweaking of Aaron Judge backfires bigtime

Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

Everyone knows that social media is a very dangerous place. Often, we get a strong urge to send something snarky in 140 characters or less without thinking about how it could backfire down the road. The Angels social media went through this experience last night when they made the foolish move of trying to poke fun at Aaron Judge after a strikeout.

The Yankees slugger whiffed in the top of the 1st and whoever was running Anaheim's Twitter account fired off this play on Judge's name.

Not wise, not well-thought-out, not prudent.

Karma came back to haunt the Angels social media person because in the top of the 8th, the white-hot Judge snapped a 3-3 tie by doing this:

If we told you Aaron Judge homered again, would you believe us?! Cause it just happened. #AllRise

A post shared by New York Yankees (@yankees) on

Not only did the Angels have to deal with Judge giving the Yankees a win, they also had to contend with the replies to their original tweet which was basically a pun-fest.

The Angels social media team won't be forgetting Judge's 22nd homer of the season any time soon.

 

