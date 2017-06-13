Case Closed! Angels tweaking of Aaron Judge backfires bigtime

The Yankees are fine even if Aaron Judge cools off

Everyone knows that social media is a very dangerous place. Often, we get a strong urge to send something snarky in 140 characters or less without thinking about how it could backfire down the road. The Angels social media went through this experience last night when they made the foolish move of trying to poke fun at Aaron Judge after a strikeout.

The Yankees slugger whiffed in the top of the 1st and whoever was running Anaheim's Twitter account fired off this play on Judge's name.

Not wise, not well-thought-out, not prudent.

Karma came back to haunt the Angels social media person because in the top of the 8th, the white-hot Judge snapped a 3-3 tie by doing this:

If we told you Aaron Judge homered again, would you believe us?! Cause it just happened. #AllRise A post shared by New York Yankees (@yankees) on Jun 12, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

Not only did the Angels have to deal with Judge giving the Yankees a win, they also had to contend with the replies to their original tweet which was basically a pun-fest.

This tweet did not age well. That Bud Norris pitch got prosecuted and executed. — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) June 13, 2017

Do you guys need a sidebar? Maybe wanna approach the bench and beg for mercy? Maybe rethink your closing arguments with Bud Norris? — Dave Cermola (@Dmc04005) June 13, 2017

Well, props for not deleting. But any judge can tell you, a preliminary motion is not the final verdict — Phakenom (@phakenom) June 13, 2017

The Judge 👩‍⚖️ has passed the verdict! All Rise! — Javer Stubbs (@javer31) June 13, 2017

Tweaking @TheJudge44 in the middle of the trial? Not too smart.



P.S. Readily audible chants of “M-V-P” for Judge in your house? Ouch. — Girardi's Binder (@GirardisBinder) June 13, 2017

order in the court! — cirino (@iamcirino) June 13, 2017

Objection. — Cameron Smith (@Cvmeron13) June 13, 2017

He objects with a go-ahead two run homer — Derek Phillips (@kered_derek) June 13, 2017

The Angels social media team won't be forgetting Judge's 22nd homer of the season any time soon.