Lonzo Ball is in on the joke in clever Foot Locker Father’s Day spot

Would you rather watch LaVar or Lonzo Ball vs. MJ?
In a stroke of PR brilliance, clever advertising and general deadpan humor, Lonzo Ball stole the show in a new Foot Locker Father’s Day spot that knowingly uses the internet’s his large adult father LaVar Ball as a punch line.

Jayson Tatum, Jonathan Isaac and De’Aaron Fox also star in the ad, but Ball steals the show for obvious reasons. Watch below.

This was honestly the best thing the Balls could have done to let us all known that they, too, are in on the joke. At least...a little bit. I feel a little better knowing that Lonzo isn’t being oppressed by LaVar and forced to deliver boring line after boring line when not shooting jumper after jumper in a dark gym somewhere in Los Angeles.

Or...maybe that’s just what they want us to think.

