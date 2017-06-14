Extra Mustard

Sean Weatherspoon is the best wedding guest in the NFL

Veteran NFL linebacker Sean Weatherspoon had a less-than-ideal 2016 with the Falcons, suffering a season-ending Achilles’ in Week 4, and he hasn’t signed a contract for the upcoming season. But his 2017 has been looking up so far. Based on his Instagram, the NFL linebacker has been to four weddings—including his own!—since April 22. 

Sure, the best time for NFL players to get married is during the offseason, because no one wants to wake up the morning after a wedding and go play football. And we’re thick in the middle of wedding season, since everyone wants to tie the knot during the spring-into-early-summer.

But four weddings in seven weeks? Including your own? That’s … a lot. (Also, he is incredibly lucky that none of them overlapped.) Spoon better be a top-notch guest. Let’s check out his Instagram account. 

First up, the wedding of Falcons CB Robert Alford on April 22.

So happy for @robertalford and his wife @brionne_vi on their union! Ya heard me!

A post shared by Sean Weatherspoon (@spoonjones56) on

Next, LB Philip Wheeler, also a free agent, on May 14.

Then Jeremy Maclin, the newest member of the Baltimore Ravens, on May 20

Congrats to the Maclin's! @jmac___19 @adia_kai #MACtrimony17

A post shared by Sean Weatherspoon (@spoonjones56) on

Two tangents about Jeremy Maclin. First, it appears that Chiefs coach Andy Reid also attended his wedding. What kind of person attends his player’s wedding and then cuts him two weeks later? Second, it appears that I have registered for the same set of pots and pans as Maclin and his wife. NFL players, they’re just like us. 

And then finally, the Weatherspoon wedding. Out of all of these weddings, they win the hashtag game (#spoonfuloflove2k17)

Mr. and Mrs. Weatherspoon

A post shared by Sean Weatherspoon (@spoonjones56) on

Yep, Weatherspoon ended up shirtless. That’s a sign of a solid reception.

