1. Today is a special day for Seinfeld fans. From the Season 3 episode, "The Boyfriend," guest starring Keith Hernandez:

Newman: "June 14, 1987, Mets-Phillies, we're enjoying a beautiful afternoon in the right-field stands when a crucial Hernandez error opens the door to a five-run Phillies 9th. Cost the Mets the game."

Kramer: "Our day was ruined."

From there, the two friends explained that on this date 30 years ago, there was a spitting incident involving "pretty boy," Hernandez and Mets reliever, Roger McDowell.

And that led to one of the most memorable lines in show history, delivered by Jerry: "That is one magic loogie."

2. I'd say 99.9 percent of Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debates are a horrible, but this one is worth your time. It's just a random guy passionately and hilariously ripping apart Jordan's resumè for three straight minutes, while not taking one breath. (WARNING: Video contains very graphic language.)

Dad argues why LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan and why Kobe Bryant isn't even in the conversation. pic.twitter.com/IRf4LZfCKq — Cavaliers Nation (@WeAreCavsNation) June 13, 2017

3. Kevin Durant FaceTimed with James Corden last night and talked about his mom, whether the Warriors lost Game 4 on purpose and consuming celebratory alcohol after not drinking for four months. “My first drink was pretty rough going down, said Durant, who was mocked online for spitting out beer. "I had a rough night.”

4. Odell Beckham is not only using his sneakers to send a message to the media about their constant coverage of him. He's also using Instagram in a not-so-subtle way.

"Snakes in the grass let em kno that we arrived..." A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:26am PDT

Shhh... A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:27am PDT

I'm sorry could u repeat the question...? A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:24am PDT

5. Fandango and Tyler Breeze, aka, Breezango, came through with another VERY strong "Fashion Files" on SmackDown Live last night.

6. Howler Magazine, which covers soccer, pays homage to the old Sports Illustrated football phone commercials with this star-studded spoof.

7. Major props to actor Josh Brolin, who recently went to an '80s theme birthday party dressed as his character, Brand, from the iconic, Goonies, which came out 32 years ago this month.

8. THE DAILY ROCK: Even when he was supposed to be a heel, The Rock still managed to generate laughs and win the crowd over, because he did things like flirt with Trish Stratus.

[youtube:https://youtu.be/tGH3c9DgftQ]

