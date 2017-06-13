Extra Mustard

Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Morgan Ketzner; Warriors win, Kevin Durant is not a good beer drinker

Andy Gray
2 hours ago

Warriors win title, Kevin Durant is a bad beer drinker

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champs, and it all started with one text. Seriously if you read one thing today, make it Lee Jenkins’s profile of Kevin Durant. It’s tremendous. Other items of note: Tristan Thompson and David West’s scuffle turned oddly intimate ... What did Durant whisper to Steph Curry after the game? ... NBA players took to Twitter to congratulate KD ... The Warriors spilled almost $200,000 in champagne during their postgame celebration. Durant fake chugged beer and failed at the “Stone Cold” Steve Austin beer toast ... Golden State is a heavy favorite to repeat and win the 2018 NBA title.

This is kind of nuts

Footage of a 2013 street fight involving Sean Avery is out and it’s crazy. Also of note: Avery and the guy he was fighting with hugged right after this brawl.

New sports couple alert

David Lee is dating Caroline Wozniacki (and we have Instagram pics to prove it). 

Lovely Lady of the Day

Morgan Ketzner: Lovely Lady of the Day
My pal Morgan Ketzner donned a gold bikini made of tape and sent me the photos. I admire that type of swimsuit creativity. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Today in bizarre minor league promotions 

Who’s excited for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s “You Might Be The Father’s Day?” Would a free pregnancy test help sweeten the deal?

World’s longest pizza

If you visited the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., over the weekend, you witnessed the creation of the world’s longest pizza. It stretched 1.3 miles long and resulted in 63,000 6-inch-by-4-inch servings.

Don’t boo Danica Patrick

You might get called out, as these fans did following Friday’s qualifying for the Pocono 400.

It was 96 degrees in NYC yesterday

Four years ago

Reminder: Aaron Judge has played 86 MLB games

Odds & ends

Biggest winners and losers from the NBA playoffs ... Ex-Knicks big man Michael Sweetney says he attempted suicide as a rookie ... Darius Miles made over $60 million during his career and it’s all gone ... Dennis Rodman is heading back to North Korea ... Ranking the best and worst beards of the Stanley Cup Playoffs ... Cristiano Ronaldo’s cleats are badass and I want a pair ... Drone racing just got a whole bunch of money ... Rihanna played soccer in heels, if you’re into that sort of thing ... This is what really happens to your skin when you get a sunburn ... Looking back at The Sopranos most heartbreaking death.

Nike praises Kevin Durant

Jeopardy disses him

But Mom has his back

Steph Curry enjoys a victory cigar

John Sterling reads a grocery list

The making of Martellus Bennett’s Instagram video 

The making of @martellusb's viral Instagram video, featuring @tombrady & his five Super Bowl rings.

A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on

Last night was dope @tombrady . Tonight will be even better. #Celebrating6

A post shared by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on

Who covered it best: “Satisfaction”

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

