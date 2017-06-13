Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Morgan Ketzner; Warriors win, Kevin Durant is not a good beer drinker
Warriors win title, Kevin Durant is a bad beer drinker
The Golden State Warriors are NBA champs, and it all started with one text. Seriously if you read one thing today, make it Lee Jenkins’s profile of Kevin Durant. It’s tremendous. Other items of note: Tristan Thompson and David West’s scuffle turned oddly intimate ... What did Durant whisper to Steph Curry after the game? ... NBA players took to Twitter to congratulate KD ... The Warriors spilled almost $200,000 in champagne during their postgame celebration. Durant fake chugged beer and failed at the “Stone Cold” Steve Austin beer toast ... Golden State is a heavy favorite to repeat and win the 2018 NBA title.
This is kind of nuts
Footage of a 2013 street fight involving Sean Avery is out and it’s crazy. Also of note: Avery and the guy he was fighting with hugged right after this brawl.
New sports couple alert
David Lee is dating Caroline Wozniacki (and we have Instagram pics to prove it).
Today in bizarre minor league promotions
Who’s excited for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s “You Might Be The Father’s Day?” Would a free pregnancy test help sweeten the deal?
World’s longest pizza
If you visited the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., over the weekend, you witnessed the creation of the world’s longest pizza. It stretched 1.3 miles long and resulted in 63,000 6-inch-by-4-inch servings.
Don’t boo Danica Patrick
You might get called out, as these fans did following Friday’s qualifying for the Pocono 400.
It was 96 degrees in NYC yesterday
Gigi Hadid teams a rose motif sweater with a blush pink trouser suit in NYC https://t.co/rtKQNVSReP pic.twitter.com/c9PCatQkOI— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 12, 2017
Four years ago
"I’m tired of being second ... I’m done with it.”— SI Vault (@si_vault) June 13, 2017
-Kevin Durant, April 2013 pic.twitter.com/6wQMtrsLBr
Reminder: Aaron Judge has played 86 MLB games
NYC tabloids handling Aaron Judge's awesomeness with their usual restraint & level-headed manner. pic.twitter.com/8v15Rx5Uou— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 13, 2017
Odds & ends
Nike praises Kevin Durant
Jeopardy disses him
Jeopardy! is savage 😂 pic.twitter.com/u97y2R4Ibp— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 13, 2017
But Mom has his back
Kevin Durant and his mom share a moment after the game@MamaDurant - "No matter what anybody says, you did it" pic.twitter.com/qJcSE1G4IJ— Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 13, 2017
Steph Curry enjoys a victory cigar
Steph Curry arrives on set and smokes his cigar 😄 pic.twitter.com/V1cXvReH3D— Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) June 13, 2017
John Sterling reads a grocery list
Time to restock the fridge for the week: pic.twitter.com/RLshuDwEG9— YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 11, 2017
The making of Martellus Bennett’s Instagram video
Who covered it best: “Satisfaction”
