Somebody made Tory Lanez a Hoopmixtape and it’s spectacular

If you’ve landed on this post, you probably already know that rapper Tory Lanez has one of the world’s ugliest jumpshots. For about a year now, grainy videos have been popping up on the internet of the 24-year-old Canadian recording artist rising into the air and kicking his legs back to get buckets over infuriated defenders, the next one funnier than the last.

So, after at least 20 of these hit the web, someone compiled all the clips into a Hoopmixtape. It’s downright hilarious.

He’s got LeBron’s hairline and chasedown block down pat, but that's where the similarities end.