Extra Mustard

Somebody made Tory Lanez a Hoopmixtape and it’s spectacular

Kenny Ducey
2 hours ago

If you’ve landed on this post, you probably already know that rapper Tory Lanez has one of the world’s ugliest jumpshots. For about a year now, grainy videos have been popping up on the internet of the 24-year-old Canadian recording artist rising into the air and kicking his legs back to get buckets over infuriated defenders, the next one funnier than the last.

So, after at least 20 of these hit the web, someone compiled all the clips into a Hoopmixtape. It’s downright hilarious.

He’s got LeBron’s hairline and chasedown block down pat, but that's where the similarities end.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters