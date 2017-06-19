Extra Mustard

Gronk runs up $102,000 bar tab at Connecticut nightclub

2:02 | More Sports
These Athletes Made Millions, Now They’re Broke
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Rob Gronkowski’s fondness for adult beverages has been well documented but he really outdid himself on Saturday night. 

Gronk spent part of his weekend with his brothers Gordie and Glenn at Shrine nightclub at Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut where the Brothers Gronk joined Flo Rida on stage and a bunch of strangers grabbed at Rob’s ultra-muscular back.

Somewhere along the way, Gronk managed to run up a six-figure tab at the bar. 

And this is how you party...#shrine #foxwoods #gronkfam

A post shared by Erik Lorch || ⒻⒾⓃⓀ (@finkshotit) on

Here’s the kicker, though: That $102,407 total doesn’t even include the tip. In fact, Gronk’s bill was so high it broke the suggested gratuity calculations at the bottom of the receipt. A 20% tip would be $20,481.40, not $204.81 as the receipt says. I hope Gronk is good enough at math to spot the error. (He probably just tipped $69,000 anyway.)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters