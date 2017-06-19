Gronk runs up $102,000 bar tab at Connecticut nightclub

Rob Gronkowski’s fondness for adult beverages has been well documented but he really outdid himself on Saturday night.

Gronk spent part of his weekend with his brothers Gordie and Glenn at Shrine nightclub at Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut where the Brothers Gronk joined Flo Rida on stage and a bunch of strangers grabbed at Rob’s ultra-muscular back.

Somewhere along the way, Gronk managed to run up a six-figure tab at the bar.

And this is how you party...#shrine #foxwoods #gronkfam A post shared by Erik Lorch || ⒻⒾⓃⓀ (@finkshotit) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

Here’s the kicker, though: That $102,407 total doesn’t even include the tip. In fact, Gronk’s bill was so high it broke the suggested gratuity calculations at the bottom of the receipt. A 20% tip would be $20,481.40, not $204.81 as the receipt says. I hope Gronk is good enough at math to spot the error. (He probably just tipped $69,000 anyway.)